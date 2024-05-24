Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that Means will get a second opinion on his throwing elbow, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Means threw just three innings in his start Wednesday against the Cardinals, and he did not return to the mound following the rain delay. He landed on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to a left forearm strain, which was the same injury that caused him to start the season on the IL. Seeing that Means will be getting a second opinion on his elbow, the 31-year-old southpaw could be on the IL beyond the 15-day minimum.