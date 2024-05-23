The Orioles placed Means on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left forearm strain, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

It's the same injury that forced Means to the IL prior to Opening Day. The left-hander experienced a flareup of the forearm issue during his latest start Wednesday in St. Louis. He'll be eligible to return from the IL in early June, but it's possible he'll need more time than the minimum 15 days given that it's a recurring injury. Cole Irvin is the likeliest candidate to slide into Means' spot in Baltimore's rotation.