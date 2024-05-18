Means (2-0) earned the win Friday over the Mariners, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out four.

Means got off to a rocky start, allowing a run on three hits in the first inning. However, he'd settle down and hold Seattle to just one additional run over his final five frames in an eventual 9-2 win. It was a nice bounce-back effort from Means after he gave up four runs to Arizona in just 4.2 innings his last time out. The 31-year-old southpaw lowered his ERA to 3.06 with a 0.85 WHIP and 15 strikeouts over 17.2 innings, and he has yet to issue a walk. Means is currently lined up for a road matchup with the Cardinals in his next outing.