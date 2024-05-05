Means (1-0) earned the win over the Reds on Saturday, allowing three hits over seven scoreless innings. He struck out eight without issuing a walk.

A setback with Means' surgically repaired left elbow put the southpaw on the injured list to begin the 2024 season. After an extended, six-start rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk, Means transitioned beautifully to the big-league rotation, blanking the Reds in Great American Ball Park while racking up 19 swings and misses on 85 pitches. The Cincinnati offense has been in a bad way, but regardless it was an impressive return for Means and he's fully built up heading into his next projected matchup at home against the Diamondbacks. An All-Star in 2019, Means has thrown a no-hitter in the majors and owns a 3.67 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 387.1 career innings over parts of seven seasons.