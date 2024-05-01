The Orioles reinstated Means (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Though manager Brandon Hyde had already noted Monday that Means was on track to rejoin the rotation for this weekend's series in Cincinnati, the Orioles activated him early since the southpaw's 30-day minor-league rehab window officially came to an end. The Orioles placed Grayson Rodriguez (shoulder) on the 15-day IL in a corresponding move, so Means' arrival means that the team should have room in the rotation for at least one of Albert Suarez and Cole Irvin, or even both pitchers if Hyde elects to go with a six-man rotation. Means struggled mightily through the first five starts of his rehab stint with Triple-A Norfolk (13.89 ERA, 2.31 WHIP in 11.2 innings) but he closed his minor-league assignment in dominant fashion Sunday, striking out eight over seven shutout innings and allowing just one hit and one walk. He tossed 95 pitches (61 strikes) in the outing and is unlikely to face any major restrictions when he makes his 2024 Orioles debut, likely Friday or Saturday.