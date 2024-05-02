Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Means (elbow) will make his first start of the season Saturday in Cincinnati, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Means was activated from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, and now the Orioles have revealed the date for the left-hander's 2024 big-league debut. While Means pitched poorly for most of his rehab assignment, he was excellent in his final outing with Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, striking out eight over seven shutout innings while allowing just one hit and one walk. The southpaw got his pitch count up to 95 in that start, so he shouldn't have any workload concerns Saturday.