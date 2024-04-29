Orioles manager Brandon Hyde confirmed Monday that Means (forearm) would rejoin the rotation this week for his season debut, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hyde did not divulge which day Means will pitch, but he would be on regular rest Friday in Cincinnati. Means saved by far his best rehab start for last, as he struck out eight while allowing just one hit and one walk over seven scoreless innings for Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday. The left-hander got his pitch count up to 95 in the outing, so he should be ready for a typical workload in his first start with the Orioles. Means is coming back from a left forearm strain.