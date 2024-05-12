Means escaped with a no-decision in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks, giving up four runs on six hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The southpaw got tagged for two runs in the third and fifth innings, but the Orioles scored in the eighth to tie up the game and take Means off the hook for his first loss before eventually walking it off in the 11th. He tossed 60 of 89 pitches for strikes, and he has a 3.09 ERA and 11:0 K:BB through his first 11.2 innings on the year. Means will look to sharpen things up on his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Mariners.