Means ruptured his Achilles on Tuesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Means posted the news on his own social media. He noted that he was set to be recovered fully from Tommy John surgery in time for Opening Day, and that he was on the verge of signing before the Achilles injury occurred. No timeline for his recovery has been announced, but he'll almost certainly miss the entire 2026 season. This continues a run of bad injury luck for Means, who last pitched in the majors in May of 2024.