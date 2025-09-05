Means (elbow) will not make his scheduled rehab start with Triple-A Columbus on Friday due to an illness, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Means' fifth rehab start will be delayed by at least a day, with the Guardians hoping that the 32-year-old southpaw will be able to pitch Saturday. Means is in the final stages of his recovery from Tommy John surgery in June of 2024, and the hope is that he will rejoin the Guardians' rotation before the end of the regular season.