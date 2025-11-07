John Means: Hits free agency
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians declined Means' (elbow) 2026 club option Thursday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Means is near the end of his recovery from Tommy John surgery but hasn't pitched in the majors since May 22, 2024. He made seven total rehab appearances in the final six weeks of the campaign, so he should be ready for the start of spring training with his new club.
