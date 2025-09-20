Guardians' John Means: Makes fifth rehab start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Means (elbow) allowed three runs on four hits while striking out four over 5.1 innings for Triple-A Columbus on Friday.
Means threw 84 pitches (52 strikes) in his seventh rehab start and fifth at Triple-A. The outing is expected to be his final rehab outing, and the left-hander could join the Guardians next week as they vie for a playoff spot. Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt told Patrick Donnelly of MLB.com on Friday that he's considering adding Means to the roster but will wait to see how the pitcher responds. The Guardians are already working with a six-man rotation, but Means could offer length out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Guardians' John Means: Roughed up in rehab start•
-
Guardians' John Means: Knocked around in rehab start•
-
Guardians' John Means: Under the weather•
-
Guardians' John Means: Another rehab start scheduled•
-
Guardians' John Means: Logs four innings in rehab start•
-
Guardians' John Means: Rehab start coming Sunday•