Means (forearm) will make another rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The Orioles previously hadn't ruled out the possibility that Means' next start could come in the majors, but ultimately they've decided to give him at least one more tune-up. It's not a surprise, as the southpaw has really struggled on his rehab assignment to this point, collecting a 13.89 ERA, 2.41 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB in 11.2 innings. Means did get his pitch count up to 79 in his last outing, so he should be fully built up after Sunday's start. He could make his season debut with the Orioles as soon as May 3 in Cincinnati.