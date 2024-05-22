Means was removed from Wednesday's start against the Cardinals due to left elbow discomfort and will undergo medical testing, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The injury wasn't immediately reported as the left-hander's departure after three innings coincided with a rain delay. Means entered the contest with an average fastball velocity of 90.9 mph this season, but he sat two ticks below that Wednesday. The 31-year-old missed most of last season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and a back injury, so another elbow issue could be a significant concern.