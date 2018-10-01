Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Finishes campaign with two doubles
Villar went 2-for-4 with two doubles, one run scored and one stolen bases during Sunday's win over Houston.
Villar continued to provide value on the bases in Baltimore's final game of the season, swiping his ninth bag in his past 13 starts. He finished the year with a .260 batting average and .709 OPS, to go along with 14 home runs, 46 RBI and 35 stolen bases.
