Orioles' Josh Lucas: Moves up to big club
The Orioles selected Lucas' contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Baltimore already had an extra spot open on the 40-man roster, so the team won't need to make a corresponding transaction to facilitate Lucas' addition. Lucas and Tanner Scott were both summoned from the minors to provide fresh arms out of the bullpen after Richard Bleier (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list and Josh Rogers was optioned to Norfolk.
