Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Likely headed to disabled list
Manager Buck Showalter said Trumbo (knee) is "probably" headed to the disabled list, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Trumbo is headed back to Baltimore to have his knee examined after he continued to experience soreness following an injection earlier in the week. The veteran has dealt with lingering knee soreness throughout the season, and it sounds like he's set to miss some time to allow the issue to recuperate. Assuming Trumbo lands on the disabled list, Joey Rickard and Jace Peterson could benefit from some increased playing time.
