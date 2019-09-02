Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Set for season debut
Trumbo (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list and will bat sixth as the designated hitter Monday against the Rays.
Trumbo is finally ready to go after undergoing knee surgery last September. It apparently still hurts his knee to play first base, so he's expected to stick to outfield and DH over the rest of the season. It's not clear how often he'll be in the lineup, as the rebuilding Orioles will likely prefer to give at-bats to players who may be part of their future rather than a veteran whose contract is up after this season.
