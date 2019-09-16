Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Scratched with strain

Trumbo was scratched from the lineup ahead of Monday's game against the Tigers with a strained left trapezius, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The severity of the injury isn't clear, but Trumbo doesn't have much time to return if he's dealing with anything more than a very minor issue. The Orioles have very little reason to rush back a 33-year-old in the final year of his contract when they could be giving time to younger players with a chance to be part of their future.