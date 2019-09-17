Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Available off bench

Trumbo (back) will be available off the bench Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Trumbo was scratched from the lineup Monday with what was referred to as a strained left trapezius at the time, though Trumbo referred to the problem as simply tightness in his upper back. He doesn't seem to be in line for an extended absence, but that still doesn't mean he's guaranteed many at-bats down the stretch with the Orioles likely preferring to give time to younger options.