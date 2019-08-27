Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Ready for rehab assignment

Trumbo (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Trumbo is nearly ready to return from last September's knee surgery. He's expected to play in five games before joining the Orioles in September, though the team doesn't have much reason to give regular at-bats to Trumbo over the handful of younger alternatives. He's a free agent after this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories