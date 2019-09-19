Play

Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Back in action Thursday

Trumbo (back) is starting at designated hitter and batting sixth Thursday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

He dealt with a strained left trapezius earlier this week and has also dealt with a knee injury recently. Trumbo should play occasionally over the final 10 games of the season. He will be a free agent this winter.

