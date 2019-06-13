Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Sitting out Thursday
Trumbo (knee) is not in Thursday's lineup for Triple-A Norfolk.
The Orioles are obviously easing their veteran player back into form after the 33-year-old was cleared for action following September knee surgery. The power hitter has played in eight games between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk thus far, boasting a slash line of .214/.333/.393 to go along with three extra-base hits, including a home run. If he can find his rhythm at the plate and avoid setbacks, he could return to the major league squad early next week.
