Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Sitting out Thursday

Trumbo (knee) is not in Thursday's lineup for Triple-A Norfolk.

The Orioles are obviously easing their veteran player back into form after the 33-year-old was cleared for action following September knee surgery. The power hitter has played in eight games between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk thus far, boasting a slash line of .214/.333/.393 to go along with three extra-base hits, including a home run. If he can find his rhythm at the plate and avoid setbacks, he could return to the major league squad early next week.

More News
Our Latest Stories