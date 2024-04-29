Urias went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Athletics.

Urias started two of the Orioles' three games against the A's, as playing time has opened up in the infield following Jackson Holliday's demotion to Triple-A Norfolk. The homer was Urias' first of the season, though that's in part due to his limited usage for much of the season. The utility infielder is slashing .186/.205/.279 with three RBI, five runs scored and a double over 44 plate appearances on the year. Urias, Jordan Westburg (illness) and Jorge Mateo will likely combine to cover second base and third base moving forward.