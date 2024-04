Urias is starting at third base and batting ninth Friday against the Athletics, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 29-year-old has just two starts in Baltimore's past 14 games, but he's back in the lineup Friday and should have a more regular role after top prospect Jackson Holliday was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Urias had a .703 OPS in 116 games last season but is off to a slow start in 2024 with a .194/.216/.222 slash line in 37 plate appearances.