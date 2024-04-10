Urias is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

The Orioles had included at least one of Urias and Jorge Mateo in their starting infield in all but one of their first 10 games, but both players look set to lose out on playing time following the promotion of top prospect Jackson Holliday from Triple-A Norfolk. With Holliday expected to handle an everyday role at the keystone, Jordan Westburg should see most of the starts at third base, closing off both of Urias' primary avenues to playing time. Urias has just two hits in his first 22 at-bats of the season.