Urias isn't in the Orioles' lineup Saturday against the Reds, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Urias saw an initial uptick in playing time after Jackson Holliday was optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk, but Saturday will mark his third consecutive game taking a backseat to Jordan Westburg. Urias is slashing just .167/.184/.250 across 49 plate appearances this season, and his lack of offensive production has likely caused him to slide down on the Orioles' depth chart.