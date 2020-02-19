Orioles' Richard Urena: Dropped from roster
Urena was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Wednesday.
Urena was plucked off waivers from Toronto in late December but won't wind up making it to Opening Day on the Orioles' 40-man roster. Andrew Velazquez was claimed off waivers from Cleveland in a corresponding move.
