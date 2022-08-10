The Nationals released Urena on Tuesday.
Urena, who signed a minor-league deal with the Nationals over the winter, slashed .231/.268/.321 in 142 plate appearances at Triple-A Rochester this season. The 26-year-old infielder hasn't appeared in the majors since 2019, when he saw action in 30 games with the Blue Jays.
