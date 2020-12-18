Urena signed with Toronto as a non-roster invitee Friday.
All of Urena's professional game action at any level has been as a member of the Blue Jays' organization, including 91 games as an MLB player, in which he hit an uninspiring .253/.300/.336. He spent 2020 with the Orioles' organization but never made the team's big-league roster. The 24-year-old doesn't profile as anything more than a utility infielder, as he's yet to produce an above-average batting line above the High-A level.
