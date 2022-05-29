Odor went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 4-2 win over the Red Sox in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The Orioles' scoring all came in the third inning, with Odor's blast serving as the biggest hit of the game. The second baseman saw his 11-game hitting streak snapped in the matinee, but he's still been effective at the plate for much of May. He's at a .230/.265/.417 slash line with four long balls, 22 RBI, 16 runs scored, 10 doubles and two triples through 43 contests this year.