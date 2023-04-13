The Orioles selected O'Hearn's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.
The O's kept three catcher for a while but will now shift back to two with O'Hearn taking Anything Bemboom's spot. O'Hearn had put up a 1.074 OPS with four home runs in his first nine games with Norfolk. He could see some starts against righties.
