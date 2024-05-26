O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.

With the O's down 3-0 in the eighth inning, O'Hearn got the comeback started with an epic at-bat against Jordan Leasure that saw the slugger foul off five straight pitches before launching a slider over the right-field fence. OHearn remains in a strong-side platoon role -- he's gotten only eight plate appearances against LHP so far in 2024 -- but he does his job well, slashing .294/.364/.521 against lefties this season with seven homers and 18 RBI in 132 PAs.