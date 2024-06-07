O'Hearn hit a two-run homer as a pinch hitter in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

As usual, O'Hearn started the game on the bench with the Orioles facing left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. O'Hearn entered in the ninth inning and delivered a homer to cut the Orioles' deficit to one run, but they couldn't tie it up. The 30-year-old is up to eight homers over 48 contests this season, and he's added a trusty .280/.343/.471 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs scored and one stolen base over 172 plate appearances. O'Hearn continues to be in the lineup versus nearly every opposing right-hander.