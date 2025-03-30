O'Hearn went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Saturday's 9-5 win over Toronto.

After hitting a leadoff double in the fourth inning, O'Hearn eventually crossed the plate to score on a Gary Sanchez sacrifice fly. The veteran slugger has gone 4-for-13 through three games thus far this season, and O'Hearn will need to continue to produce offensively in order to prevent Heston Kjerstad from eating into his playing time at designated hitter.