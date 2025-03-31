O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.
The Orioles are facing a left-handed starter (Sean Newcomb) for the first time this season, so the lefty-hitting O'Hearn will retreat to the bench in the series opener. Heston Kjerstad will serve as the Orioles' designated hitter in place of O'Hearn, who went 6-for-15 with two doubles, two walks and two runs in the team's season-opening four-game series in Toronto.
