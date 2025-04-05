O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against Kansas City.
After going 0-for-7 with three strikeouts and a run scored over his last two games, O'Hearn will begin Saturday's contest on the bench. His absence opens up a spot in the lineup for Ramon Urias to start at third base and bat seventh.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn: Sitting against Crochet•
-
Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn: Heading to bench vs. lefty•
-
Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn: Multi-hit effort in win•
-
Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn: First hit of spring Monday•
-
Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn: $8 million club option exercised•
-
Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn: Sitting vs. lefty in Game 1•