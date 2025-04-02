O'Hearn is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Red Sox.
The left-handed hitting O'Hearn will take a seat as Boston sends southpaw ace Garrett Crochet to the bump. Adley Rutschman will get a start at designated hitter and Gary Sanchez will be at catcher, batting sixth.
