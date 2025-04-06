O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
O'Hearn will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Jackson Holliday, Cedric Mullins and Heston Kjerstad as the Orioles go with a right-handed-heavy lineup to counter Royals southpaw Kris Bubic.
