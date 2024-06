O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

O'Hearn will avoid a matchup against southpaw Ranger Suarez on Friday, as Adley Rutschman fills in at DH and James McCann catches. O'Hearn is just 1-for-11 against lefties in 2024 and all nine of his home runs have come against right-handed pitching.