O'Hearn went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rays.

O'Hearn saw a seven-game hitting streak snapped Sunday, but he bounced back quickly. The 30-year-old helped the Orioles pull away Monday with a two-run double in the fifth inning and an RBI single in the seventh. O'Hearn continues to be a force versus right-handed pitchers, slashing .287/.344/.489 with nine home runs, 24 RBI, 25 runs scored, two stolen bases, six doubles and a triple over 189 plate appearances this year in a strong-side platoon role.