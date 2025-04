O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Monday's win over the Yankees.

O'Hearn belted a three-run shot in the third inning, which made the difference in the 4-3 victory. It was his fifth long ball of the year and fourth over his last nine appearances. He's now slashing .300/.372/.557 with eight extra-base hits and 11 RBI through 78 plate appearances.