O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-0 win against the Rays.

O'Hearn produced Baltimore's only run against opposing starter Taj Bradley, belting a solo homer to right field in the fourth inning. After Bradley departed, O'Hearn scored his team's second run when he singled and stole second base in the eighth frame before coming home on a Jordan Westburg triple. O'Hearn has homered twice in his past three games and is up to nine long balls on the campaign, putting him well on pace to surpass his career high of 14 homers, which he established in 2019 and tied last season.