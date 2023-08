O'Hearn is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres.

O'Hearn went 4-for-6 with a homer, a double, two walks and two runs scored over the first two games of the Orioles' three-game series in San Diego, but he'll hit the bench Wednesday with left-hander Blake Snell toeing the slab for the opposition. Ryan Mountcastle is playing first base and Anthony Santander will cover right field.