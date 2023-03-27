site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-ryan-ohearn-reassigned-to-minor-league-camp | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn: Reassigned to minor-league camp
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Orioles reassigned O'Hearn to minor-league camp Monday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
O'Hearn hit well this spring when healthy, but he missed time with a knee injury and wasn't able to convince the O's he was worthy of a roster spot. He'll represent veteran depth at Norfolk.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Interactive staff
• 2 min read