O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.
Pirates starter Marco Gonzales is already the fifth left-handed pitcher the Orioles have faced this season, and O'Hearn will once again head to the bench. Adley Rutschman will rest his legs as the designated hitter while James McCann receives a start behind the plate.
