O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a triple and a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

Getting the start at DH against right-hander Jared Jones and batting fifth, O'Hearn took the rookie hurler deep in the second inning for his first homer of the year. The 30-year-old slugger came out of nowhere to post an .802 OPS over 368 plate appearances last season in a strong-side platoon role, and he's doing more of the same to begin 2024, going 5-for-16 with three of his hits going for extra bases, including a double against the Angels on Opening Day.