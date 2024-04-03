O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

The lefty-hitting O'Hearn will sit for the third time in six games to begin the season, with all three of his absences coming against left-handed starting pitchers. With O'Hearn on the bench, the Orioles will give Adley Rutschman a day off behind the plate and deploy him as their designated hitter while James McCann forms a battery with starting pitcher Corbin Burnes.