Vavra was placed on the seven-day minor-league injured list with a lower-back strain Friday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Vavra was acquired from the Rockies last fall when the Orioles traded away Mychal Givens. He's continued to hit well with his new organization, posting a .261/.413/.447 slash line with four homers and three steals in 30 games for Double-A Bowie. It's not yet clear when he's expected to return.