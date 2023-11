Vavra cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The Orioles needed to clear space on their 40-man roster ahead of Tuesday's Rule 5 Draft protection deadline and Vavra is one of the victims. He'll remain in the organization, but it's unclear what his health situation is after he ended the season with right shoulder issues.